Barbara Reigle, 74, spent nearly a month in the hospital after being hit at East Cumberland and Bowman streets on Jan. 16. Despite undergoing multiple procedures and preparing to move to a rehab facility, her condition took a tragic turn. On Thursday, Feb. 13, her daughter, Laura Davis, shared the devastating update that Barbara had passed away.

“My mother has passed away this morning. Thank you to all who have been with us this past month. Please continue to pray for our family for strength and healing,” Davis wrote on GoFundMe.

The fundraiser, originally launched to help cover Barbara’s medical expenses, will now be used for her funeral. Organized by Kaitlyn Hower on behalf of Davis, the campaign had raised over half of its $15,000 goal before Barbara’s passing, thanks to generous donations from the community.

Davis previously shared how much the outpouring of support meant to their family, calling it overwhelming and a blessing during such a difficult time.

Donations can still be made to help cover funeral costs here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.