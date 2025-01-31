Light Rain Fog/Mist 38°

SHARE

Ann Guy Killed In Rt 501 Tractor-Trailer Crash: PSP

A 60-year-old woman was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer on SR 501 in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County, at 12:53 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, Pennsylvania State Police said.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Flickr by Seluryar at https://flickr.com/photos/90403972@N00/37347657494
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Ann Guy, of Schaefferstown, was driving a Chevrolet Sonic northbound when she failed to navigate a right-hand curve, police said. Her vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Bart S. Balch, 55, of Lords Valley.

After the collision, Guy’s vehicle struck a utility pole before coming to rest. She was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital at 1:38 p.m., according to police. Balch was not injured in the crash.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and towed from the scene. Emergency responders from Schaefferstown Fire, EMS, and PENNDOT assisted.

to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE