Ann Guy, of Schaefferstown, was driving a Chevrolet Sonic northbound when she failed to navigate a right-hand curve, police said. Her vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Bart S. Balch, 55, of Lords Valley.

After the collision, Guy’s vehicle struck a utility pole before coming to rest. She was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital at 1:38 p.m., according to police. Balch was not injured in the crash.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and towed from the scene. Emergency responders from Schaefferstown Fire, EMS, and PENNDOT assisted.

