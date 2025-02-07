Alberto Santiago-Pagan, 36, was identified as a suspect after Lebanon City Police investigated three break-ins in the area of 12th Street and Walnut Street on Jan. 25, Jan. 28, and Jan. 31, according to a release on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Surveillance footage helped detectives track Santiago-Pagan, and on Jan. 31, officers executed a search warrant at his home in the 1100 block of Walnut Street, uncovering evidence tying him to the crimes, police said.

The first burglary occurred at Camelot Cleaners, where Santiago-Pagan allegedly shattered a side window, climbed inside, and stole an iPhone, various tools, and $200 in quarters, authorities said.

Three days later, police say he struck the same business again, breaking a window to get inside—this time making off with a weed-whacker.

Santiago-Pagan was arrested and charged with three counts each of burglary and criminal mischief, as well as possession of an instrument of crime and possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

He is being held in Lebanon County Prison on $75,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 13, according to court records.

