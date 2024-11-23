3-Alarm Fire Erupts In Lebanon County Commercial Building

The fire was first reported in the 200 block of Fort Swatara Road around 5 p.m., according to the Lebanon Professional Firefighters.

Flames were seen pouring from the second floor of a 350'x45' building, officials said. Firefighters from Truck Company 20 are among the crews responding to the scene as part of the second alarm fire assignment.

It remains unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, so check back here for updates.

