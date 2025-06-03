$2M In Top Prize Winning Scratchers Sold In 2 PA Counties

The first winning ticket — a $1 Million Moneybag Crossword — was sold at C&C Candies and Country Store, 1305 Long Run Road in Friedensburg, Schuylkill County. The second ticket — a Jackpot Scratch-Off — was sold at Crabtree Gas & Go (Sunoco), 226 Roosevelt Way in Crabtree, Westmoreland County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

Both tickets were part of $20 games offering a $1 million top prize.

Each retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials noted.

Winners have one year from the game’s end-sale date to claim their prize. The Lottery urges winners to sign the back of their ticket immediately and call 1-800-692-7481 to begin the claims process.

Scratch-Offs are distributed randomly, and the Lottery only learns where winning tickets are sold after prizes are claimed.

