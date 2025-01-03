Light Snow and Breezy 30°

15 Vehicle Crash With 5 Jackknifed Tractor-Trailers Closes I-81 North In Lebanon: PennDOT

A crash involving up to 15 vehicles, including multiple jackknifed tractor-trailers, has shut down Interstate 81 North between Lebanon and Pine Grove, PennDOT officials announced late Friday, Jan. 3.

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
The crash occurred at mile markers between Exit 90 (PA 72 – Lebanon) and Exit 100 (PA 443 – Pine Grove) just after 9 p.m., according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

Four to five tractor-trailers jackknifed in the pileup, and injuries have been reported, Schreffler said. The exact number of injured individuals and their conditions were not immediately disclosed.

Emergency crews remain on the scene, and the northbound lanes of the highway are expected to remain closed until at least 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

