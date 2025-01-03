15 Vehicle Crash With 5 Jackknifed Tractor-Trailers Closes I-81 North In Lebanon: PennDOT

The crash occurred at mile markers between Exit 90 (PA 72 – Lebanon) and Exit 100 (PA 443 – Pine Grove) just after 9 p.m., according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

Four to five tractor-trailers jackknifed in the pileup, and injuries have been reported, Schreffler said. The exact number of injured individuals and their conditions were not immediately disclosed.

Emergency crews remain on the scene, and the northbound lanes of the highway are expected to remain closed until at least 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

