Woman Punched In Face During 'Unprovoked Assault' On 5 People: Philly Police

Donnell Lee Bruce, 36, of Philadelphia has been arrested following the assault, according to the police.

The first three people attacked were two elderly women and a man in the 2200 block of Market Street around 7:15 a.m., PPD detailed in the release.

The second also happened along Market Street, where he punched a 22-year-old woman in the face"knocking her to the ground," police said, adding that "He then attempted to steal a bag from a 77-year-old man. When the man resisted, the offender punched him in the mouth."

All of the victims injuries were minor, according to the police

Bruce has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, and other related offenses, police explained and court documents for this case were unavailable at the time of publishing.

He has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2012, all for drug-related offenses, court records show.

