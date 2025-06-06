Philly’s Flying High: Eagles Soar Into 2025 Season

Fans looking to be part of this electric journey can secure their seats now. Tickets for both preseason and regular-season games are available through StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats. Preseason tickets start at fan-friendly prices—$37 apiece at StubHub at press time—making it the perfect chance to catch the champs in early form.

The preseason kicks off at Lincoln Financial Field with:

The Eagles then travel to face the New York Jets on Friday, August 22 at 7:30 p.m., which is a short drive that’s tailor-made for Philly fans ready to turn MetLife into a second home.

Once the regular season gets underway, things heat up immediately with a high-profile opener: The Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 4 in a primetime rivalry clash that always delivers fireworks.

The New York Giants come to town later in the season for another intense NFC East battle, and a Sunday night faceoff with the Detroit Lions promises playoff-level energy. Philly also takes the field over Thanksgiving weekend against the Chicago Bears, and closes out their home schedule with a December matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

With Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts back under center, NFL Madden cover model Saquon Barkley in green for a second year, and a packed home schedule full of rivalry, revenge, and rising stars, the Eagles are ready to fly again and they’re bringing the fans with them.

Tickets are available now through StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats. Don’t wait until December—grab your seat now and ride with the champs from Week 1.

