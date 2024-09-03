Arrested was 34-year-old Thomas Riceman from Philadelphia. Riceman was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, ethnic intimidation, terroristic threats and other charges, according to Philadelphia police.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, at approximately 4:20 p.m., officers from the 9th District responded to a radio call reporting an assault on a park ranger at 1800 Walnut Street.

The incident occurred inside Rittenhouse Square Park.

Police found the victim in the security booth in the center of the park, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim informed investigators that while he was working inside the booth, an individual entered and laid down. When the victim asked the individual to leave, the suspect suddenly attacked, stabbing the victim in the face and head with a pair of scissors, police said. Despite his injuries, the victim was able to handcuff the assailant and wait for police to arrive.

Bail was set at $1 million, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 19 at 8 a.m., records said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lansdowne-Darby and receive free news updates.