Man Killed In East Lansdowne Shooting: Police (Developing)

The deadly gunfire broke out near 158 Wildwood Avenue, resulting in the death of an adult male, according to East Lansdowne police.

Authorities said the shooter and the firearm were recovered at the scene.

“There is no threat to the general public safety at this time,” investigators stated in the release.

The public has been asked to avoid the area while police and assisting units from neighboring agencies conduct their investigation.

The case remains active, and more details are expected to follow.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lansdowne-Darby and receive free news updates.