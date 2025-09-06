Overcast 74°

Man Killed In East Lansdowne Shooting: Police (Developing)

A man was shot and killed on the 100 block of Wildwood Avenue in East Lansdowne, police announced on Saturday, Sept. 6.

East Lansdowne police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/East Lansdowne Police Department
East Lansdowne PD

 Photo Credit: Facebook/East Lansdowne Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The deadly gunfire broke out near 158 Wildwood Avenue, resulting in the death of an adult male, according to East Lansdowne police.

Authorities said the shooter and the firearm were recovered at the scene.

“There is no threat to the general public safety at this time,” investigators stated in the release.

The public has been asked to avoid the area while police and assisting units from neighboring agencies conduct their investigation.

The case remains active, and more details are expected to follow.

