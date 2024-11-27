Troopers were called to the store on Byers Drive in Delaware County at approximately 8:32 p.m. after receiving a complaint about inappropriate behavior in the parking lot, according to the release.

John Anderson, 65, of Kennett Square, is accused of the incident, which allegedly took place near his 2015 Ford Escape. A 33-year-old woman from Media is listed as the victim, police said.

Details of what transpired were not disclosed, but troopers confirmed the nature of the charge as "open lewdness" and stated the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact PSP Media.

