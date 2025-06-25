Gunfire Erupts In East Lansdowne, Shooter Initially At Large: Police

Gunshots were confirmed in the unit block of Penn Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m., according to the East Lansdowne Police Department. Initially, there were no known gunshot victims, and the shooter had not been apprehended, prompting a public safety warning.

Residents were urged to avoid the area as police from multiple jurisdictions flooded the scene to secure the neighborhood.

The scene was later declared safe around 8:30 p.m., police said in an update. No threat to public safety remained, though a moderate police presence was expected to linger while the crime scene was processed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

