Cocaine, Crack, Fake Cash Found In Darby Drug House Busted By Informants: DA

The search warrant was served at 114 Summit Street by the Delaware County Narcotics Task Force with Darby Borough Police and the Region 1 DelCo ERT team, the DA’s office said. Investigators said the case followed controlled purchases by confidential informants tied to complaints about drug sales around the Wishing Well Bar, according to the DA’s release.

During the raid, officers seized white powder and crystal substances, scales, baggies, and fake U.S. currency, records show.

The defendants are:

George Singleton, 56, of Darby. Bail: $50,000. A Nebbia condition applies.

Bruce Lewis, 32, of Philadelphia. Bail: $50,000 with a Nebbia requirement.

Kyle Cain, 42, of Camden, New Jersey. Bail: $50,000 with a Nebbia requirement.

Khayree Blue, 25, of Darby. Arrested at the Summit Street address; bail set at $50,000 with a Nebbia requirement.

All four were ordered to complete drug-and-alcohol evaluations as a condition of release, according to their bail paperwork.

“I want to thank the brave men and women of the Darby Borough Police Department, our Delaware County Narcotics Task Force, and the members of Region 1 Delco Emergency Response Team (ERT) for shutting down an illegal drug operation in Darby Borough,” District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. “Drug dealers need to know they are not welcome in Darby Borough,” Chief Joe Gabe added.

Preliminary hearings for all four defendants are set before Magisterial District Judge Tunnell L. Forbes on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

