Carjacking Suspects Flee Police, Crash Stolen Vehicle, Philadelphia Police Say

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, at approximately 5:10 a.m., a male victim was approached by three armed males demanding he exit his vehicle, a champagne-colored 2017 Nissan Sentra, on the 6700 block of Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia police said.

Shortly afterward, officers from the 12th District spotted the vehicle near Cobbs Creek Parkway and Cedar Avenue. A pursuit ensued, ending when the vehicle crashed into a vacant property on the 300 block of North Horton Street. The three suspects fled the scene on foot, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The suspects are described as young black males wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black pants.

There are no reported injuries, but there may be structural damage to the property.

