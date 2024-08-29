Three winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets worth a combined total of $1,250,000 will soon expire.

This includes one prize worth $1 million sold in Philadelphia, one prize worth $150,000 sold in Lehigh County, and one prize worth $100,000 sold in Allegheny County.

The unclaimed $1 million-winning Powerball ticket was sold by United Food Market, 500 East Walnut Lane, Philadelphia, for the Wednesday, October 4, 2023, drawing. The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 9-35-54-63-64, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding.

Additionally, an unclaimed $100,000-winning Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold by Rite Aid, 209 Atwood St., Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, for the Wednesday, October 4, 2023, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 9-35-54-63-64, and the red Powerball 1 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding.

Finally, the unclaimed $150,000-winning Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold by Blose’s Market, 7070 Route 309, New Tripoli, Lehigh County, for the Monday, October 9, 2023, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 16-34-46-55-67, and the red Powerball 14 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding.

