Winning $3M PA Lottery Scratch-Off Sold At Lansdale CVS

One lucky shopper in Pennsylvania is probably still catching their breath after scratching their way to a $3 million windfall.

The  $3,000,000 Golden Ticket Scratch-Off game.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Lottery/Canva user AdrlnJunkie
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

A winning “$3,000,000 Gold Ticket” scratch-off ticket was sold in Montgomery County, at the CVS store located at 548 Doylestown Road in Lansdale, the Pennsylvania Lottery confirmed.

The store will also collect a cool $10,000 bonus just for selling the ticket.

The winning scratcher comes from a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. And while the winner’s identity hasn’t been made public, someone out there now has a very golden ticket indeed.

Scratch-Off prizes must be claimed within one year of the game’s official end-sale date, so don’t let that million-dollar miracle collect dust.

