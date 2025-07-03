Teens Critically Hurt After Truck Slams Into Moving Freight Train, Sparks Fire In Lansdale: PD

The fiery crash happened on South Broad Street just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1, police said. A 2023 white Chevrolet Silverado collided with the train at the active crossing, where both the gate arms, lights, and alarms were fully functioning at the time of the crash.

The impact was so powerful it caused one of the tank cars to derail, according to authorities. The pickup caught fire, but by the time officers arrived, the flames had already been extinguished.

Inside the scorched truck were two juvenile males, police said. Both were trapped in the wreckage and had to be pulled out by first responders from multiple fire companies, including Fairmount, North Penn, Towamencin, and Colmar, with support from the Volunteer Medical Service Corps (VMSC).

The teens were rushed to Grand View Hospital in critical condition.

Detectives from Lansdale PD are working with the North Penn Crash Team and Montgomery County Detective Bureau to determine what led up to the crash. Fire Police closed the stretch of South Broad Street between Vine and Main for several hours during the investigation and cleanup.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is urged to contact Lansdale Police at 215-368-1801.

