Suspect Flees Into Woods After High-Speed Chase On I-76 In Montco: PSP

Troopers were patrolling Interstate 76 East near mile marker 337 in Lower Merion Township around 3:01 a.m. when they spotted a blue Honda Odyssey with a dark tinted plate cover, PSP said. A check of the vehicle's registration revealed it was stolen, troopers detailed.

The van initially pulled over near the traffic gore at mile marker 331.9 but suddenly fled as troopers approached, prompting a pursuit, PSP said.

Troopers chased the vehicle along I-76 until mile marker 337.7, where they performed a PIT maneuver to stop it, police explained.

The driver and passenger bailed from the vehicle and ran. After a foot chase, troopers caught and arrested the passenger — identified as Nasir McQueen of Philadelphia, PSP said.

The driver, however, managed to escape. He was last seen darting into a wooded area and was spotted several times running eastbound along the westbound lanes of I-76, authorities said.

Multiple troopers and local police units searched for him for roughly three hours but were unable to catch him. Police departments in the area were alerted to his last known direction, troopers said.

The stolen van was impounded, and investigators plan to obtain a search warrant to examine its contents.

