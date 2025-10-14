Devlin, a lifelong resident of Lansdale, has served the borough’s police department since 1996, when he started as a part-time officer. He became a full-time officer in 1998 and has since dedicated nearly three decades to protecting his hometown, according to the release.

Over his career, Devlin has served on the Montgomery County SWAT Central Team since 2000, where he now holds the role of Commander. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2011 and Lieutenant in 2018, leading the department’s successful push to secure its first-ever PLEAC Accreditation in less than 10 months.

Following a recent leadership transition, Devlin will now serve as Acting Chief. Officials said his years of experience, leadership, and deep connection to the community will provide stability and direction for the department.

