Photos Show Mangled Truck After Train Crash Near Lansdale SEPTA Station

In an active service alert posted by the agency, officials said “outbound service will operate normal to Glenside Station. Service is still suspended inbound due to an accident involving a freight train and automobile near Lansdale Station.”

6abc says that the crash happened just before 3 a.m. at East Main and North Broad streets in Lansdale. The outlet also said two people were inside the pickup at the time of the crash. Emergency responders had to pull both victims from the vehicle after they became trapped.

