Smith, who made a video where she made a one-armed gesture that many have likened to a Nazi salute, resigned from the Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library Board of Trustees on Saturday, Jan. 25, shortly after she stepped down from the board of the Knights for Life.

The board of trustees said in a Facebook post that Smith's conduct "does not align with the library's values."

Knights For Life called Smith's controversy a "distraction" from its mission in announcing the non-profit had accepted her resignation.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, the Republican supervisor copied a gesture billionaire Elon Musk made at a rally following President Donald Trump's inauguration, where he thanked his supporters. Musk grabbed his chest, said, “My heart goes out to you,” and extended his right arm to the crowd. He repeated the gesture twice.

Some considered the gesture a Nazi salute — or too close for comfort. However, Musk, his defenders, and even the Anti-Defamation League defended the owner of X, saying it was awkward but not antisemitic.

Multiple people online do not see it that way and have called it an offensive gesture.

Smith posted an 11-second video Thursday, Jan. 23, on TikTok, where she said "Checking in on my friends who are struggling this week. My heart goes out to you. Hope you're doing OK," while copying the gesture.

She removed the video, but multiple uploads still exist.

She initially wrote in a Facebook post that she only made the post to "stir the pot" and she was tired of posting things that mattered to her without an unhinged "complete boob" getting upset. She removed that post as the backlash grew and privated her TikTok account @laurasmith6036.

An email to Smith for comment was not immediately returned. However, she responded to North Penn Now with a statement Friday but did not apologize.

A video I posted recently to social media has been greatly mischaracterized. Not wishing to give offense, I removed the video from my accounts. I abhor racism, anti-Semitism, or discrimination in any fashion or form, and my record as a township supervisor attests to my commitment to treat all people with dignity and respect.

Democrat Towamencin Supervisor Kofi Osei posted on Facebook that if Smith should step down before her term is up at the end of the year.

Smith has not commented on resigning her position on the Board of Supervisors.

However, dozens of people are planning to attend the board's next meeting on Monday, Jan. 27, to demand answers and call for her resignation, according to a Reddit thread.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lansdale and receive free news updates.