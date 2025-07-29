The 32-year-old resident awoke around 2:22 a.m. in her Vine Street home to find a man kneeling on top of her legs, police said. When she tried to escape, the suspect shoved her against the wall and wrapped his hand around her neck, applying pressure, according to authorities.

The man allegedly escalated the assault by placing the woman in a chokehold, cutting off her ability to breathe. She broke free and managed to call 911, investigators said.

Responding officers searched the area but did not immediately locate the intruder. Hours later, at 11:12 a.m., officers spotted a man matching the description near Wood and Madison Streets. The victim positively identified him as her attacker, and he was found in possession of an item taken from her home, police detailed.

The suspect was identified as Jonathan Isaias Avila Arevalo, who authorities say is currently unhoused and undocumented, having entered the U.S. from Guatemala via Texas in 2023.

Avila Arevalo was arraigned on Monday, July 28. His bail was set at $99,000 cash, and he was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, court documents show.

He has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Strangulation, Burglary – Occupied Structure, Burglary, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Criminal Trespass – Break into Structure, Theft by Unlawful Taking of Movable Property, and Harassment, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lansdale and receive free news updates.