Erin Beth Wiggle, 46, and Michael Wiggle, 52, of Lansdale, were arrested Wednesday, July 23 by Montgomery County animal control officers. The couple, who run the House of Wiggle Goats in Worcester Township, are charged with 14 criminal counts tied to alleged abuse, neglect, and torture.

The charges include four counts of Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Torture, five counts of Misdemeanor Animal Neglect for Lack of Drinking Water, and five counts of Misdemeanor Animal Neglect for Lack of Veterinary Care, according to court filings.

The Fire That Sparked It All

Flames erupted from the Wiggles' barn around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, May 30. It took firefighters time to bring it under control — but by then, the damage was done.

Roughly 40 animals were killed in the blaze. Nearly a dozen others suffered injuries requiring veterinary care. The structure was leveled by flames and smoke, leaving charred wreckage where the nonprofit’s rescue operations once stood.

Despite the loss, the Wiggles vowed to rebuild. By Wednesday afternoon, chickens, turkeys, goats, pigs, and even a potbellied pig were still visible roaming the property. A GoFundMe was launched by supporter Shaina Columbia the same day, ultimately raising more than $68,000 to aid in recovery and medical costs.

Perkiomen Feed Company also began collecting supplies like feed and bedding for the surviving animals.

From Sympathy To Scrutiny

But sympathy quickly turned into outrage.

As the sanctuary’s profile rose, so did accusations from other rescuers. Groups like Bunny Brigade and Eastern Snouts Adoption allege horrific conditions on the property — including dead animals "rotting" under trailers, no water buckets in sight, and food sources limited to table scraps.

"Animals were eating carcasses to stay alive," Eastern Snouts said. "Pigs were sleeping in cold mud. Newborns ran freely among unfixed adults. This was not a rescue — this was prolonged, preventable suffering."

They say the fire, while tragic, revealed what they call the “unthinkable” inside a self-described 501(c)(3) sanctuary.

Defenders Push Back

In contrast, GoFundMe organizer Shaina Columbia has publicly defended the Wiggles, sharing graphic recovery images of animals like “Nemo,” a goat burned in the fire.

“He is healing well and got himself a new hat,” Columbia posted. “Anyone that truly knows the Wiggles knows they would never do what is being said.”

Another rescuer, affiliated with Nine Noble Goats, also questioned the abuse claims, saying the Wiggles once helped her rescue 13 goats — and all were healthy and gaining weight.

Court Status

Erin Wiggle has been ordered to be fingerprinted and is awaiting a preliminary hearing. As of Friday, July 25, a date has not been scheduled.

All official House of Wiggle Goats social media accounts have since been deleted.

