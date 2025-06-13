Diane Kopena, 71, died days after being hit by a vehicle at Columbia Avenue and Richardson Avenue on April 24, according to the Lansdale Police Department. She succumbed to her injuries on Thursday, May 1.

The driver remained on scene, rendered aid, and called for help, the police explained. Following a joint investigation with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, investigators found no signs of reckless behavior or speeding.

Still, the driver was cited for the following traffic violations:

Failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk,

Improper turning movements, and

Failing to follow required turning positions.

The department extended condolences to the family—but Diane’s relatives say that’s not enough.

“Even a moment of silence was requested by the Chief of Police,” her brother Jeff Thorpe posted. “But according to his own department, the driver isn’t responsible… That person needs to be held legally accountable.”

Daily Voice has reached out to the family for comment.

From Serving Others To Needing Support

Diane Thorpe Kopena was known for her faith, compassion, and service to children and families. Born in Trenton and raised in New Hope, she worked as a special education instructor and served as a foster parent, according to her obituary. She later worked as a valuations specialist for Keystone Asset Management.

She was a member of The Renew Community in Lansdale and volunteered with the Dizzy Disciples, a children’s ministry.

In 2015, she and her husband of nearly 20 years, George Kopena, publicly pleaded for help as they faced the loss of their home. The couple, reeling from job loss and medical issues, turned to their community in a moment of desperation.

“This has been the biggest challenge I have faced in my whole life,” Diane wrote on Facebook in June 2015.“We need approximately $3,000 more to have our taxes current… Without [your prayers and good thoughts], I don’t think we would have made it this far.”

A fundraiser launched by friends sought to help them avoid foreclosure. George echoed her words, describing their house as more than just a structure: “For us, this is not just a house. This is our home.”

Faith In The Darkness

In a 2017 video interview for a church-hosted mental health workshop, Diane and George shared how their faith helped them cope with depression and hardship. The video remains online, a lasting testament to her spirit.

Diane’s funeral was held at Lansdale Life Church. She was buried in Titusville, New Jersey. Her family has requested donations in her memory be made to Manna on Main Street in Lansdale.

She is survived by George, her brothers Brian and Jeffery Thorpe, and their families.

