David F. Yacko died in the crash at Geigel Hill and Cafferty roads in Lansdale on Monday, Sept. 9, Bucks County Coroner Patricia Campi tells Daily Voice.

A Philadelphia native, Yacko was passionate about cars, and worked as a skilled mechanic for more than 50 years, according to an obituary published by Huff and Lakjer Funeral Home.

"He was known by all for his ability to fix or make anything that you could need," it reads. "From birdwatching, to tending to his yard, David loved spending time outdoors. Above all, David cherished the time spent with his family and grandchildren."

A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale, with a memorial service to begin at 10:30 a.m.

