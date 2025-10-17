Ryan Duffy became ill late last week and was admitted to a nearby hospital, where he was treated in the ICU, officials said on Tuesday, Oct. 15. He was later diagnosed with Streptococcus pneumoniae meningitis, a type not typically considered contagious in school settings.

Principal Stephen Garstka said Duffy’s family gave permission for the district to share details of his illness and death. “We hold the family in our thoughts and wish them strength in this difficult time,” the district said in a statement.

The Duffy family was originally from Parlin and Verona, New Jersey and currently resides in Langhorne, according to public records. Ryan is survived by his parents and three siblings, based on the family's social media.

School officials stressed that the form of meningitis involved does not usually spread through casual contact, such as being in the same classroom or cafeteria. Students and staff are not being asked to take preventive medications, though families with concerns are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.

In response, the district worked with the Bucks County Health Department and carried out enhanced cleaning at the high school. A counseling team has been made available, and counselors have visited Duffy’s classes to speak with his peers.

Students described the sudden death as both shocking and frightening. “Not only was I surprised, I was really scared,” senior Vee Pyanova said. Another classmate, Skylar Heitz, remembered him as a good friend during their freshman year, saying, “I was shocked… I had no words.”

Medical experts note that bacterial meningitis, though rare, can be severe. “The mortality rate with these types of bacterial meningitis can be as high as 10 to 15 percent even with treatment,” said Dr. Mike Cirigliano.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of bacterial meningitis can include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and confusion. The illness can lead to death within hours if untreated, and survivors may face long-term complications.

It remains unclear how Duffy contracted the infection.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Langhorne-Penndel and receive free news updates.