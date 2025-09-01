Zhalaysia Zhane Henson, 26, of East Farnum Street, allegedly pulled her vehicle over and attacked the victim outside the school on South Prince Street on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say the victim yelled at Henson to slow down after she drove recklessly past the school during dismissal, nearly striking the victim’s child and other children. Henson then exited her car, punched the woman in the face, and struck her multiple times, prosecutors said.

The victim suffered several injuries, including a tooth knocked out and a ring finger bent completely sideways, requiring surgery. Her finger remains permanently disfigured. Multiple witnesses, including the victim’s young child, saw the attack.

Police later identified Henson after the victim provided a photo of her license plate. An eyewitness also picked her out of a photo lineup, authorities said.

In a separate incident, Henson allegedly gave officers a false name and date of birth during a January 2025 traffic stop while she was wanted on multiple warrants. Police initially released her, believing she was someone else.

Henson has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, falsely incriminating another person, false identification to law enforcement, driving while her license was suspended, and traffic violations.

She is currently being held in York County Prison on unrelated charges. First Deputy Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade is prosecuting the case.

