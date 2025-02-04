Zachary Alan Willetts, 26, was found in the women’s restroom at the gym on Lititz Pike while three female witnesses were using the facilities and changing, authorities said. The women told police that Willetts was inside a stall, stating that he was recording.

He fled the scene but was later found in the parking lot, where officers said he was “manifestly under the influence of alcohol,” yelling and causing a disturbance. When officers attempted to take him into custody, Willetts actively resisted and later spat on an officer while being transported, according to police.

Willetts was charged with three counts of invasion of privacy, two counts of disorderly conduct, and single counts of public drunkenness, resisting arrest, and assault of a law enforcement officer, police said.

He was arraigned at Lancaster County Prison and is being held on $50,000 bail.

A criminal complaint was filed on Jan. 23.

