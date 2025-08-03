Zachary M. Bernhardt, 26, of Lancaster, allegedly approached two victims in the park and claimed he was a law enforcement officer, according to police.

Bernhardt told the victims he was enforcing dog laws and threatened to issue citations and fines, authorities said. When one of the victims asked for his badge number, Bernhardt allegedly provided a random number.

An investigation identified Bernhardt as the individual involved, and police confirmed he is not a law enforcement officer.

Bernhardt has been charged with Misdemeanor Impersonating a Public Servant before Magisterial District Judge Benner. His preliminary hearing is pending.

