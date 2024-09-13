Xaziver and Gabriel Valle, both 19-year-old Tobyhanna residents were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 12, Mountain Regional Police detailed in the release.

Staff at the Weis Market located at 601 PA-940 Ste 116, Mt Pocono, called the police after Xaziver was seen putting beverages in a backpack, according to the release. When confronted by the staff, he told them he wasn't going to pay for anything and walked out of the store, the police wrote.

When the police arrived, the staff gave them a description of Xaziver, who they found in the parking with his twin brother.

Xaziver was detained by an officer on theft charges but tried to break free, police said. A struggle ensued, and Gabriel became involved, according to the police. Both men refused verbal commands to stay back from the officer and Xaziver fled on foot while still in handcuffs.

Shortly after, other officers arrived and both brothers were taken into custody.

Xaziver was positively identified by employees of Weis as the man who stole the alcoholic beverages. The beverages were found within a backpack on Gabriel, according to the release.

The initial officer sustained injuries, was taken to a hospital and has since been released. Both brothers were taken to Monroe County Correctional Facility.

The twins were charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors following the incident.

Xaziver was charged with aggravated assault on police, escape, resisting arrest, and retail theft.

Gabriel was charged with aggravated assault on police, simple assault receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest.

Bail was set at $25,000 for Xaziver and $15,000 for Gabriel Valle following the preliminary arraignment before Judge Paul J. Gasper at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, according to their court dockets. They are expected to appear before the judge again from their joint preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.