William Joseph Cameron, 54, of the 800 block of North Prince Street, waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday, June 27, allowing his case to proceed to county court, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

He is charged with:

Felony Solicitation To Disseminate Photos Or Film Of Child Sex Acts.

Felony Disseminating Explicit Material To A Minor.

Felony Corruption Of Minors.

Felony Unlawful Contact With A Minor.

Felony Contact Or Communication With A Minor.

Felony Criminal Use Of A Communication Facility.

Investigators say William Cameron sent the girl between 10 to 20 photos of his genitals and exchanged sexually explicit messages over social media between July and September 2024. Police say he admitted to sending the materials despite knowing her age.

He also allegedly told detectives he had watched videos of his brother, Kevin Jerome Cameron Sr., 52, sexually abusing the same girl, according to court documents.

Lancaster City Police began investigating in August 2024 after receiving a Safe2Say Something tip that Kevin Cameron was in a sexual relationship with the girl.

The victim later told a school resource officer she met Kevin through his son in November 2023. She said Kevin believed they were in a relationship, had sex with her, sent her explicit photos and videos, and asked her to send some in return.

Kevin Cameron was arrested in October 2024 and charged with 10 felony offenses, including:

Felony Statutory Sexual Assault.

Felony Sexual Abuse Of Children.

Felony Unlawful Contact With A Minor.

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With A Child.

Felony Criminal Use Of A Communication Facility.

He remains in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail. His case is still pending litigation.

William Cameron also remains jailed at Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail. Lancaster City Bureau of Police Officer Karson Arnold filed the charges. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa is prosecuting the case.

