Wilberto Melendez, 48, formerly of the 700 block of Rockland Street, shot William Earl Cooper Jr., 31, after an escalating series of arguments early on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, prosecutors said.

The dispute ended on the 300 block of South Marshall Street, where Melendez fired four shots, hitting Cooper in the chest and abdomen. Cooper died hours later at a local hospital.

The conviction followed two failed trials in 2019 and 2021, both of which ended in mistrials. Melendez has been held in state prison since 2022 awaiting this third trial, which lasted four days.

Jurors took only two hours to return a guilty verdict. Melendez was convicted of:

Felony Criminal Homicide.

Felony Possession Of A Firearm Prohibited.

Felony Intimidation Of A Witness.

Misdemeanor Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License.

Prosecutors Travis S. Anderson and Cody Wade urged jurors to reject Melendez’s claims and instead trust eyewitnesses who testified he opened fire and then fled in a vehicle. One witness, who Melendez tried to bribe and threaten, still took the stand.

Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras did not capture the moment of the shooting but showed Melendez getting into a car immediately afterward. The jury also heard how Melendez tried to flee to Canada using fake identification and was caught at a Philadelphia passport office in 2018.

Judge Merrill Spahn, who oversaw the trial, will sentence Melendez after a presentence investigation. A conviction for first-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.

“Justice was a long time coming in this case,” said District Attorney Heather Adams. “Our hearts are with Will Cooper’s family, and I’m proud of our team for staying the course.”

Melendez was originally charged by Cpt. Robert Whiteford of the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

