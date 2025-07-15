Watch: Thieves Break Into Christiana Fire Co., Steal $50K In Jaws Of Life

The burglary happened at the Christiana Fire Company on the 200 block of South Bridge Street in Christiana, shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 12, according to the department.

The suspects — described only as two unknown men — forced their way through the front door and stole hydraulic rescue tools known as the "jaws of life," authorities said. The gear is critical for extricating victims from car crashes and other emergencies.

Police said the suspects arrived in separate vehicles and fled south on Route 41 near Route 10 in Cochranville, headed toward the Kennett Square and Avondale area. Surveillance photos and videos captured both the men and their vehicles.

No firefighters were present at the time, as the station was unstaffed.

Investigators noted that a nearly identical theft occurred days later at a fire department in Cockeysville, Maryland, where the same type of hydraulic tools were stolen. While it’s not confirmed the crimes are connected, police say the tools are sometimes used by criminals to break into ATMs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Christiana Police Chief Brian Smyth at 610-593-5199. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest and conviction may qualify for a Crime Stoppers reward — also anonymously.

