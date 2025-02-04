Watch: Man Waving Gun, Threatening To Kill Victims Fires Shots In Lancaster County (Video)

The encounter happened in the 200 block of Amishtown Road in Earl Township at approximately 1:03 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, according to the New Holland Police Department.

Victims told officers they were traveling east on Amishtown Road when they came across a stopped vehicle. A middle-aged man stood outside the car, waved a gun, and shouted, "I'm going to kill you," authorities said.

As the victims drove past him, they heard three gunshots, police stated.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a small gray car with a loud exhaust, investigators said.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is urged to contact Detective Heather Halstead of the New Holland Police Department.

