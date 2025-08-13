Victoria Colon, 35, was charged with one count of Financial Exploitation of an Older Adult and one count of Forgery, both misdemeanors on Aug. 5, according to the Lancaster Township Police Department and court records.

In July, police received a report from a patient at Abbeyville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Abbeyville Road who said she was notified by her bank in June about an attempted $900 transaction. The check, made out to Colon, had not been authorized by the victim, investigators said.

Detectives determined Colon was employed as a certified nursing assistant at the facility through a temporary staffing agency and had provided care to the victim at the time the check was issued, police said. The facility is located across the street from the Magisterial District Court presided over by Judge Mary Mangos Sponaugle.

Court records show Colon has faced prior criminal cases in Lancaster County. In April, she was charged in Manheim Township with Theft of Leased Property — a case that was withdrawn in May. She also has an active case stemming from a Strasburg Township incident in July 2024, in which she is accused of writing bad checks. That case is currently awaiting further court proceedings.

Police encouraged anyone with concerns about potential exploitation or fraud to contact law enforcement.

