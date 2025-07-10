Tyree Jamal Dixon, 33, was arrested shortly after a man was shot near the 100 block of South Water Street around 12:39 p.m. on Thursday, July 10, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police. That victim was taken to a hospital, and their condition has not been released.

While responding to that scene, officers located and arrested Dixon, who police say is also the gunman behind another shooting on the 100 block of South Prince Street around 10:21 p.m. the night before.

Dixon has been charged with two counts each of:

Felony Criminal Attempt Homicide,

Felony Aggravated Assault,

Felony Possession of Firearm Prohibited, and

Felony Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License,

as well as:

Felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person, for each shooting.

Lancaster Police Detective Kevin Baker filed the charges for both incidents. Dixon’s preliminary arraignment was pending as of Thursday afternoon.

The investigation remains active. Police urge anyone with information to call 717-735-3300.

