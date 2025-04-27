A Few Clouds 48°

SHARE

Two People Shot In Lancaster, Police Say

Gunfire erupted on a busy Lancaster street, leaving two people wounded, police announced late Saturday, April 26.

A Lancaster City Bureau of Police vehicle.

A Lancaster City Bureau of Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Lancaster City Bureau of Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officers with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police were called to the 600 block of North Prince Street at 9:21 p.m. for reports of shots fired, authorities said. Minutes later, two victims were found with gunshot injuries.

Both victims survived, and their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Detectives are still piecing together what happened, but investigators say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300. 

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE