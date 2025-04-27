Two People Shot In Lancaster, Police Say

Officers with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police were called to the 600 block of North Prince Street at 9:21 p.m. for reports of shots fired, authorities said. Minutes later, two victims were found with gunshot injuries.

Both victims survived, and their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Detectives are still piecing together what happened, but investigators say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

