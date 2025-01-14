Trespasser Struck By Amtrak Train Near Lancaster, Police Say

Amtrak train 663 was en route from New York City to Harrisburg when the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, near Landisville, Pennsylvania, Amtrak officials said in a statement.

No injuries were reported among the 138 passengers and crew onboard, according to Amtrak. The East Hempfield Township Police Department assisted Amtrak Police in the initial investigation but clarified in a release that Amtrak Police are the lead investigators in the case.

“Our department is not authorized to comment further on this incident,” East Hempfield Police wrote in a statement issued Tuesday.

The condition of the individual and further details surrounding the trespassing incident have not been released.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in the United States, followed closely by incidents at railroad crossings.

Amtrak emphasized the critical importance of obeying railroad laws and exercising caution near tracks and crossings. The company works with Operation Lifesaver to promote its #STOPTrackTragedies campaign, which highlights the dangers of being on railroad property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

