Thomas Edward Irwin Sr., 77, formerly of Peach Bottom, was sentenced to two to seven years in state prison after pleading guilty on April 24 to new charges involving the prolonged sexual abuse of a young girl between 2016 and 2019.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING IS DISTURBING**

The victim told police Irwin abused her at a Manheim Township home when she was in second and third grade. She said Irwin showed her pornography, instructed her to perform the acts on him, and told her to change the TV to the Disney Channel if anyone entered the room. He also bought her sex toys and used them on her, investigators said.

Irwin admitted to police that he believed young girls have a sexual “proclivity,” said he “gave in,” and found their conversations “salacious,” though he denied the assaults.

He pleaded guilty to:

Two counts of Indecent Assault of a Person Less Than 13.

Unlawful Contact With a Minor.

Endangering the Welfare of Children.

Disseminating Explicit Sexual Material to a Minor.

Two counts of Corruption of Minors.

Indecent Exposure.

Irwin has been incarcerated since 2019 following a conviction for a separate case where he exposed himself and sexually assaulted a different child under 13 while serving as her caretaker. His bail in that case was set at $100,000.

The most recent investigation began in March 2024 when the second victim came forward.

**WARNING THE ABOVE IS DISTURBING**

The new case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick. Manheim Township

