Nick Kurtz "announced his presence with authority" over the weekend, as the 22-year-old Lancaster native became the first rookie to ever hit four home runs in a single game as his Athletics crushed the Houston Astros 15-3 on Friday night.

Kurtz was locked in all game, going 6-for-6 and racking up 19 total bases — tying a record set by Shawn Green more than two decades ago.

Once a top prospect picked in the top five by the Athletics in 2024, Kurtz spent less than two months in the minors before being called up to the club in April.

It did not take long for his bat to make an impact in The Show.

Kurtz played college ball at Penn State Berks for two seasons before being picked out of Lancaster, which has a large Amish community — lending to his curious nickname,

His home run celebration?

Twirling his hands in a circular motion, as if churning butter — an homage to his roots in Pennsylvania — though he is not Amish himself.

Kurtz is the first rookie in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game, and just the 20th player to accomplish the feat — which has proven more difficult than throwing a perfect game (27 total).

According to The Athletic, Kurtz's parents still live in the Lancaster area, and have been traveling to the A's temporary home in Sacramento when they can, and enjoying any of Oakland's East Coast trips.

Following the breakout, record-setting performance, Kurtz was featured on SportsCenter, and one of his bats was photographed and sent to the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, where his feat will live on forever.

