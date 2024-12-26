Overcast 33°

SHARE

Terry Weitzel, 75, Charged In $1,200 Ring Theft

A Lancaster County man accused of stealing a $1,200 sterling silver ring commemorating a political candidate has been arrested, Ephrata police announced on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Terry Lee Weitzel

Terry Lee Weitzel

Photo Credit: Ephrata PD
Terry Lee Weitzel

Terry Lee Weitzel

 Photo Credit: Ephrata PD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Terry Lee Weitzel, 75, was charged with felony retail theft in connection with the Dec. 12 incident at Parkhill Jewelry on West Main Street in Ephrata.

Surveillance footage captured Weitzel stealing the ring, police said. While he initially denied the accusations, authorities stated that Weitzel admitted to the theft after learning about the video evidence.

The ring has since been returned to the police.

Weitzel awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 6, 2025.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Ephrata police at 717-738-9200 x264.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE