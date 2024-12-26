Terry Lee Weitzel, 75, was charged with felony retail theft in connection with the Dec. 12 incident at Parkhill Jewelry on West Main Street in Ephrata.

Surveillance footage captured Weitzel stealing the ring, police said. While he initially denied the accusations, authorities stated that Weitzel admitted to the theft after learning about the video evidence.

The ring has since been returned to the police.

Weitzel awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 6, 2025.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Ephrata police at 717-738-9200 x264.

