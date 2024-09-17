Teen With Gun Arrested Following Shooting At Party: Lancaster Police

Officers were called to multiple reports of shots fired in the 300 block of East New Street at 9:18 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16.

Arriving officers learned a fight had broken out during a house party in the block.

"One party involved in the fight left prior to the shots fired," the police said, explaining, "Moments later, two unidentified suspects shot at the residence where the party took place. A juvenile from the residence returned fire in the direction of the original shooters. No injuries were reported, but there was minor damage to two residences."

One teen was arrested and the investigation is still ongoing.

"This was not a random act and there is no threat to the public from this incident," the police wrote in the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Lancaster Bureau of Police at (717) 735-3300.

