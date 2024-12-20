Overcast 34°

Teen Opens Fire On Group In Lancaster, Caught Hiding Gun In Home: Police

Lancaster police have arrested a teen who allegedly fired shots at a group of four people near W. Farnum and S. Prince Streets on Tuesday, Dec. 19, authorities said.

 Lancaster City Bureau of Police 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
 Photo Credit: Lancaster City Bureau of Police
Jillian Pikora
Officers responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire, according to a release from the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Lancaster Safety Coalition surveillance footage identified two suspects fleeing the scene. Officers tracked one of them to a residence in the 300 block of Beaver Street, police said.

Inside the home, investigators recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting after obtaining consent to search, authorities said.

The teen, whose identity has not been released, has been charged as an adult with aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, receiving stolen property, and recklessly endangering another person, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the second suspect has not been named.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lancaster police at 717-735-3300.

