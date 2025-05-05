Teen Found Dead With Gunshot Wound Near Lancaster Junction Trail: Police

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call around 3 p.m. on Friday, May 2, about a person with a gun to their head in the wooded area near Champ Boulevard and South Colebrook Road, according to the release. The call, it was later discovered, was made from the cell phone belonging to the deceased teen.

Multiple agencies, including Lancaster County Park Rangers, West Hempfield Police, Northwest Regional Police, and Middle Creek Search & Rescue, joined East Hempfield officers to assist in locating the individual. Fire personnel and drone teams were also deployed due to the challenging terrain and the unknown circumstances of the incident, police said.

Authorities closed the trail temporarily as the search intensified. At approximately 7:50 p.m., the teen’s body was located in a densely wooded section near the trail, police said.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and is expected to rule on the official cause and manner of death. Police confirmed there was no threat to the public.

