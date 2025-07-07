Teen Charged With Attempted Murder In Lancaster Shooting: Police

Miguel Ramos, 17, was arrested after the gunfire erupted on the 500 block of South Christian Street around 5:22 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

Ramos was arrested nearby just over 20 minutes later, around 5:45 p.m., police said. He is being charged as an adult.

Authorities believe the suspect and victim knew each other, but a possible motive has not been released.

Ramos is facing multiple charges, including:

Felony Attempted Homicide.

Felony Aggravated Assault.

Felony Reckless Endangerment of Another Person.

Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

Felony Carrying a Firearm Without a License.

Felony Discharge of a Firearm Into an Occupied Structure.

Felony Flight to Avoid Apprehension.

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.

Plus four additional Misdemeanors related to weapons and endangerment.

A judge denied bail after determining there were no conditions that would ensure public safety, according to court records.

Ramos is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, July 16 before Magisterial District Judge Jodie Richardson.

