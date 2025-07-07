Teen Charged With Attempted Murder In Lancaster Shooting: Police

Miguel Ramos, 17, was arrested after the gunfire erupted on the 500 block of South Christian Street around 5:22 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.
Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.
Ramos was arrested nearby just over 20 minutes later, around 5:45 p.m., police said. He is being charged as an adult.
Authorities believe the suspect and victim knew each other, but a possible motive has not been released.
Ramos is facing multiple charges, including:
- Felony Attempted Homicide.
- Felony Aggravated Assault.
- Felony Reckless Endangerment of Another Person.
- Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.
- Felony Carrying a Firearm Without a License.
- Felony Discharge of a Firearm Into an Occupied Structure.
- Felony Flight to Avoid Apprehension.
- Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.
Plus four additional Misdemeanors related to weapons and endangerment.
A judge denied bail after determining there were no conditions that would ensure public safety, according to court records.
Ramos is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, July 16 before Magisterial District Judge Jodie Richardson.
