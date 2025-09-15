Teachers’ Posts On Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Spark Investigations In PA Schools

The School District of Lancaster announced it is handling what it called a “personnel matter” privately after an employee reposted a statement following Kirk’s fatal shooting at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

“We are aware of the reaction to an online post shared by one of our employees on a personal social media platform,” the district said. “The School District of Lancaster abhors violence of any kind and is committed to schools that are safe, inclusive, and welcoming to all in our community.”

Lancaster City police confirmed they are working with the district to ensure the safety of students and staff, though details of that coordination have not been released.

In York County, the Southern York County School District also addressed the controversy. Superintendent Robert Bryson said staff posts “do not in any way speak for the Southern York County School District,” adding that the district “condemns the assassination of Charlie Kirk and political violence in all forms.”

Bryson emphasized that while personnel matters will not be discussed publicly, staff are expected to maintain professionalism, noting the district remains committed to providing “a safe and respectful environment for everyone.”

The Cocalico School District said it is investigating after learning of a social media post attributed to a staff member on sabbatical. “We wish to assure our community that Cocalico School District does not condone violence of any kind,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, in Blair County, Spring Cove School District confirmed it is investigating after a Martinsburg music teacher made inflammatory remarks about Kirk’s death. Superintendent Dr. Betsy Baker said the post “does not reflect the sentiment of the Spring Cove School District” and reassured the public that “the tragic loss of any life is deeply saddening.”

Kirk, 31, was shot while hosting an event at Utah Valley University. Police said he was rushed to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

