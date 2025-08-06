SUV Crashes Into Horse And Buggy, Killing Animal In Lancaster County: PA State Police

The crash happened at Little Britain Road North and Ashville Road in Little Britain Township around 8:47 p.m. on Friday, July 25, state police said.

A buggy operator from Oxford was heading south on Little Britain Road when they attempted a left-hand turn onto Ashville Road without yielding to northbound traffic, according to Troopers. The driver of a 2021 Toyota Highlander — identified as Mary L. Fisher of Honey Brook — struck the horse pulling the buggy.

The horse suffered fatal injuries to its head, back, and legs, and collapsed in the middle of the intersection. State police say they were forced to euthanize the animal at the scene using a department-issued semi-automatic rifle.

Fisher suffered minor neck and back injuries and was taken by Wakefield EMS to Lancaster General Hospital, authorities said. The buggy operator was not hurt.

The Highlander sustained disabling front-end damage and was towed by Doulin’s Towing. The buggy itself was not damaged.

Wakefield EMS and the Robert Fulton Fire Company assisted at the scene. Police said the buggy operator was cited for a traffic violation related to improper turning.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.