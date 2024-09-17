Overcast 72°

SHARE

Strasburg Barn Destroyed In 2-Alarm Fire (Photos)

Over 100 bales of hay and three pieces of farm equipment have been destroyed in a two-alarm fire, officials explained on Tuesday, Sept. 17. 

The scene of the barn fire.&nbsp;

The scene of the barn fire. 

 Photo Credit: Refton Community Fire Company
Firefighters battling the barn fire. 

Firefighters battling the barn fire. 

 Photo Credit: Refton Community Fire Company
Firefighters battling a barn fire.

Firefighters battling a barn fire.

 Photo Credit: Refton Community Fire Company
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The fire broke on a farm in the 1500 block of Lime Valley Road in Strasburg Township At 5:33 a.m. a second alarm was rung at 5:56 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the barn fully engulfed in flames, by 8:30 a.m. nine tankers were at the scene. 

No injuries have been reported for humans or animals, but the equipment — a combine, two skid loaders — and 120 bales of hay — an entire year's harvest — were destroyed, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

The farmers are invited to share any fundraiser details with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE