Strasburg Barn Destroyed In 2-Alarm Fire (Photos)

The fire broke on a farm in the 1500 block of Lime Valley Road in Strasburg Township At 5:33 a.m. a second alarm was rung at 5:56 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the barn fully engulfed in flames, by 8:30 a.m. nine tankers were at the scene.

No injuries have been reported for humans or animals, but the equipment — a combine, two skid loaders — and 120 bales of hay — an entire year's harvest — were destroyed, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The farmers are invited to share any fundraiser details with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.