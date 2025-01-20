Fair 15°

Steven Sharp Arrested On Felony Drug Charges In Tennessee

A Pennsylvania man wanted on 10 felony drug charges was arrested in Tennessee following a tip to CrimeWatch, Lancaster police announced on Monday, Jan. 20.

 Photo Credit: Lancaster City Bureau of Police
 Photo Credit: Lancaster City Bureau of Police
Jillian Pikora
Steven R. Sharp, 41, of Lancaster, was taken into custody earlier in the day, police said. Sharp had been sought in connection with an incident on Oct. 23, 2023, in the 700 block of South Queen Street, where he allegedly possessed drugs with the intent to deliver them, according to police.

Sharp faces 10 felony charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Drugs, as well as one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, court records show.

The arrest came after a tipster provided information through CrimeWatch, leading law enforcement to Sharp’s location in Tennessee, police said.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the Lancaster City Police Department at 717-735-3300 or dispatch at 717-664-1180. 

