Steven R. Sharp, 41, of Lancaster, was taken into custody earlier in the day, police said. Sharp had been sought in connection with an incident on Oct. 23, 2023, in the 700 block of South Queen Street, where he allegedly possessed drugs with the intent to deliver them, according to police.

Sharp faces 10 felony charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Drugs, as well as one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, court records show.

The arrest came after a tipster provided information through CrimeWatch, leading law enforcement to Sharp’s location in Tennessee, police said.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the Lancaster City Police Department at 717-735-3300 or dispatch at 717-664-1180.

