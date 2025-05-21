Stephen Kane Molina, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday, May 20 to 13 charges, including Felony Rape of a Child, Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, Felony Criminal Attempt of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, and Felony Unlawful Contact with a Minor, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Merrill Spahn sentenced Molina to 13 to 50 years in state prison.

Molina admitted to repeatedly raping the victim at his home on the first block of North Mary Street beginning in February 2022 and continuing for more than a year. The victim later told police she had been sexually abused by Molina, and he confirmed it during an interview with investigators.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police launched the investigation in August 2023 after Molina described the abuse in a group chat and someone reported it to authorities. Detective Gareth Lowe filed the charges.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick, who prosecuted the case, told the court Molina’s conduct was “hard to put into words,” and that “even the lengthy state prison sentence doesn’t do it justice.”

The victim’s mother also addressed the court, saying her daughter had become withdrawn and ashamed, losing the joyful personality she once had. “She used to be so happy and loving,” her mother said. “Now she’s closed off. It’s hard to watch.”

Molina apologized to the victim before the judge handed down his sentence.

